Median CEO pay reaches $12.1 million—here's how much the 5 highest-paid leaders earn

It pays to be a CEO. According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of 2017 pay for S&P 500 leaders, median pay reached $12.1 million.

That's "a new post-recession high," the WSJ reports, and "most S&P 500 CEOs received raises of 9.7 percent or better last year."

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan topped the list of highest-paid leaders with a total compensation package of $103.2 million. The next CEO on the list, Les Moonves of CBS, took home $69.3 million in 2017.

