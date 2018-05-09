MoviePass owner's shares plunge more than 30% for a second-straight day

Shares of MoviePass owner Helios and Matheson Analytics plunged more than 30 percent in Wednesday trading, after falling 31 percent a day earlier.
The stock hit a low of 87 cents, down more than 97 percent from HMNY's 52-week high of $38.86 a share hit in October. The company's market value has plunged from $281 million then to roughly $50 million at Wednesday's prices, according to FactSet.
Helios and Matheson Analytics disclosed in an SEC filing Tuesday that it estimated its average cash deficit was about $21.7 million a month for the seven months through April. That's a total deficit of $151.9 million.
On the other hand, the company said it had about $43.4 million in available cash and deposits with merchant processors, which represent some of the payments received from MoviePass subscription plans.