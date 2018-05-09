Vacation days taken by US workers hit highest level since 2010, study says

Workers in the U.S. took an average 17.2 days of vacation in 2017, the highest level in seven years, researchers said.

Despite the increase, the average American employee is still not using up his or her annual allowance of vacation days, according to a study from campaign group Project: Time Off.

The data revealed that the U.S workforce remains reluctant to use up its annual leave allowance. Fifty-two percent of Americans said they had lost vacation time that went unused in 2017, while 24 percent said they hadn't taken any paid leave in more than a year.

Those figures are well below the average 20.3 vacation days taken by U.S. workers each year between 1978 and 2000.

According to the survey, U.S. employees who were concerned that taking vacation would make them appear less dedicated were dramatically less likely to use all of their annual leave. The same trend was evident for those who felt that their workload was too heavy or that no-one else could do their job.

America's unused vacation time was a $255 billion missed economic opportunity that had the potential to create 1.9 million jobs, the researchers said.