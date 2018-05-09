    ×

    Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is 'a total win for consumers,' says Liberty CEO

    • British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion.
    • Critics argue that the deal with hinder competition and regulators may not approve.
    • Fries calls the deal a "premium valuation," with a return rate of 11.5 times the 2017 EBITA.
    British-based Vodafone has struck a deal to buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion in a move Liberty Global's CEO, Mike Fries, said will benefit both investors and mobile users.

    "It's a total win for consumers," Fries, who is also vice chairman of the company, told CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Wednesday.

    Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile carrier, operates in Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania. In the deal, Vodafone is buying Liberty Global's businesses in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic.

    But, critics argue that the deal with hinder competition and regulators may not approve. Deutsche Telekom is the largest competitor in Europe.

    Fries, however, isn't worried.

    "We absolutely anticipate regulatory approval of this deal," he said. "It will be approved at the EU level. Not necessarily in Germany or any of the individual markets. That's an important distinction."

    The CEO pointed out that Deutsche Telekom — "who we know [in the U.S.] as T-Mobile" — already dominates the German market, with 50 percent of the country's broadband customers.

    And the German market, he said, "has been screaming for consolidation and a real national challenger. So together, Vodafone and our business, Liberty Global, will present a great opportunity for consumers. They're going to see innovation, investment. All kinds of benefits over the long haul."

    Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP | Getty Images

    The strategy will be the same: focus on leveraged equity growth and shareholder return. He calls the deal a "premium valuation" with a return rate of 11 ½ times 2017 EBITDA.

    "Which, when you see the cable stocks trading at 7, is certainly a nice valuation for businesses we've owned and built for a decade or more," Fries said.

    He also noted that a move like this is not new for the company.

    "This is not the first time we've rebalanced or reshaped our platform to sort of optimize growth and optimize shareholder return," Fries said.

    "This transaction is about creating a national challenger with a converged scale, meaning fixed and mobile scale," he said. "It's a natural combination. You're going to see that continue in Europe, in particular" mobile companies coming together.

