Watch: White House briefs press after North Korea frees three American prisoners

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to brief reporters Wednesday afternoon following President Donald Trump's announcement that North Korea freed three American prisoners during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the country.

The prisoners' release is a possible sign of goodwill ahead of this month's planned meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump tweeted Wednesday that the freed men seemed to be in good health and that they will return to the U.S. early Thursday morning.

Sanders may also face questions about an alleged $500,000 payment that Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, received after the 2016 presidential election from a company controlled by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, who has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vekselberg has since been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's team, which is investigating Russian election interference and possible collusion between the Russian government and Trump campaign.

Additionally, Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Iranian nuclear deal.