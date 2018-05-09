Your first trade for Wednesday, May 9

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of Viacom.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of Transocean.

Steve Grasso is a buyer of Tesla.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Take-Two Interactive.

Trader disclosure: On May 8, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, ACB.TO, APC, APH.TO, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CRON, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GWPH, HAL, INTC, JD, LEAF, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, EOS, Ripple, NEO, STORM, Monero. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, GE, JCP, MJNA, MON, MTCH, PFE, RAD, SQ, T, TSLA, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY.Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, COTY, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GE, GLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, LEN, MAT, MJNA, MSFT, NE, QCOM, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, T, TMUS, UA, WDR, WHR, XRX, ZNGA. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

