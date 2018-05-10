Asian shares look set for gains, tracking Wall Street's rally

Asian stocks were poised to advance at the open on Friday after Wall Street closed higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average notching its sixth consecutive day of gains.
The Dow rose 0.8 percent, or 196.99 points, to 24,739.53, with the 30-stock index closing positive for 2018. Other U.S. stock indexes also finished the day higher: The S&P 500 advanced 0.94 percent to 2,723.07 and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.89 percent to end at 7,404.98.
The moves higher followed the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data in the last session. The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in April, compared to the 0.3 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.
The lighter-than-forecast number eased concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy at a faster rate than the market is expecting.