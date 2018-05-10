Asian shares look set for gains, tracking Wall Street's rally

Over in Asia, Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.15 percent compared to the benchmark's Thursday close. Meanwhile, Australian SPI futures were higher by 0.21 percent at the end of the last session.

Markets in Malaysia remained closed on Friday for a special holiday following the landmark general election win by Mahathir Mohamad's opposition alliance. Mahathir, who was prime minister of Malaysia between 1981 and 2003, was sworn in as the prime minister late on Thursday.

The iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, which had initially dropped more than 6 percent in reaction to the surprise election outcome, regained 1.76 percent on Thursday.

Geopolitics remained a focus in commodities markets, with oil prices settling slightly higher in the last session amid investor concerns over the impact of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran oil exports. President Donald Trump had announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal earlier this week.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said Brent crude prices could rise as high as $100 per barrel on the back of factors including geopolitics.

On Thursday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures added 22 cents to settle at $71.36 per barrel and Brent crude futures settled 26 cents higher at $77.47.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, last stood at 92.650 after touching as high as 93.42 earlier this week. Against the yen, the dollar traded at 109.40 at 6:59 a.m. HK/SIN.

On the earnings front, results are expected from Samsung Life Insurance, NTT, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust.