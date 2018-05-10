    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian shares look set for gains, tracking Wall Street's rally

    • Wall Street recorded sharp gains after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data.
    • The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in April, compared to the 0.3 percent rise forecast.
    • Oil prices edged up as investors weighed the potential impact of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran.

    Asian stocks were poised to advance at the open on Friday after Wall Street closed higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average notching its sixth consecutive day of gains.

    The Dow rose 0.8 percent, or 196.99 points, to 24,739.53, with the 30-stock index closing positive for 2018. Other U.S. stock indexes also finished the day higher: The S&P 500 advanced 0.94 percent to 2,723.07 and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.89 percent to end at 7,404.98.

    The moves higher followed the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data in the last session. The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in April, compared to the 0.3 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

    The lighter-than-forecast number eased concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy at a faster rate than the market is expecting.

    Over in Asia, Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.15 percent compared to the benchmark's Thursday close. Meanwhile, Australian SPI futures were higher by 0.21 percent at the end of the last session.

    Markets in Malaysia remained closed on Friday for a special holiday following the landmark general election win by Mahathir Mohamad's opposition alliance. Mahathir, who was prime minister of Malaysia between 1981 and 2003, was sworn in as the prime minister late on Thursday.

    The iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, which had initially dropped more than 6 percent in reaction to the surprise election outcome, regained 1.76 percent on Thursday.

    Geopolitics remained a focus in commodities markets, with oil prices settling slightly higher in the last session amid investor concerns over the impact of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran oil exports. President Donald Trump had announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal earlier this week.

    Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said Brent crude prices could rise as high as $100 per barrel on the back of factors including geopolitics.

    On Thursday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures added 22 cents to settle at $71.36 per barrel and Brent crude futures settled 26 cents higher at $77.47.

    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, last stood at 92.650 after touching as high as 93.42 earlier this week. Against the yen, the dollar traded at 109.40 at 6:59 a.m. HK/SIN.

    On the earnings front, results are expected from Samsung Life Insurance, NTT, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust.

    What's on tap

    Here's the economic calendar for Friday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:30 a.m.: Australia home loans
    • 4:00 p.m.: China new yuan loans
    • 8:00 p.m.: India industrial production

    — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

