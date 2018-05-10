Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott

Bank of America is trying to clarify "confusion" about its bankruptcy loan to rifle maker Remington in light of the bank's statement in April that it would no longer finance makers of military-style guns for civilian use.

A statement on Thursday obtained by CNBC may have only strengthened the resolve of gun reform activists, who are now calling on people to boycott the bank based on its involvement in the Remington bankruptcy loan.

"There have been some suggestions recently in the press that Bank of America is not standing by the policy that was announced in April" to no longer finance such manufacturers, the bank's vice chairman, Anne Finucane, said in the statement on Thursday.

"The Remington bankruptcy financing commitment was in the works for some months and occurred before our current policy was in place," she said.

In a television interview in April, Finucane said it is no longer Bank of America's "intent to underwrite or finance military-style firearms on a go-forward basis." Finucane's remarks came more than a month after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 students and adults dead.

News reports in May said the bank provided funding for Remington as part of a massive lending package, and gun reform activists cried foul.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime, 14, who was killed in the Florida school shooting, called for a boycott.

After reading Finucane's statement on Thursday, Guttenberg said his view had not changed at all.

Bank of America was "taking on Remington as a new customer," Guttenberg said, "at the same time they were telling us they were no longer doing anything like that." He had noted in a previous interview with CNBC that "the bankruptcy deal with Remington, it was only a couple weeks before Bank of America made their announcement. None of that happened in a vacuum."

The new statement "does not absolve them," he said. "Actually, it doesn't explain anything."

Guttenberg told CNBC that he and others connected to his movement and in Parkland are planning to close their Bank of America accounts en masse and set up elsewhere.

"Next week, we families here are going to make it very clear how we feel," Guttenberg said.

He added that "a bunch of students will be setting up their first bank accounts and it won't be at Bank of America."

David Hogg, a survivor of the shooting who has become a vocal gun-control activist, told CNBC in a text message Tuesday that he is "actively trying to change my bank account from Bank of America to another bank because of this."

In a second text message, Hogg said: "I am in full support of a boycott of Bank of America."

After reading the bank's Thursday statement, Hogg told CNBC that the bank "should invest in communities that are disproportionately affected by gun violence and intervention programs in those communities, such as Cure Violence or CeaseFire."

Any money the bank makes from the agreement with Remington should be donated to victims' funds for people affected by gun violence, Hogg added.

Cameron Kasky, another survivor of the Parkland massacre, told CNBC on Tuesday that Guttenberg "is a fantastic man who is dedicated to the gun reform movement and we're happy to stand beside him in his valiant efforts."

Kasky did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on the bank's most recent statement.

A person familiar with Bank of America's stance pushed back on the criticisms, noting that Finucane's original statement specified that the bank would no longer finance military-style weapon makers "on a go-forward basis."

The person, who declined to be named, said "people are having difficulty understanding that this Remington thing preceded April."

Bank of America's commitment to lend money to Remington was in the works for months, as bankruptcy financing packages often are. The agreement with the lenders came days before the Parkland shooting. The plan was for Remington to reorganize its debt and then emerge from bankruptcy as an ongoing company.

A May report from Reuters, citing court documents, said the Bank of America contributed $43.2 million to Remington as part of a nearly-$200 million financing package.

In her statement on Thursday, Finucane said Remington was aware of the policy the bank announced in April and that it "will dictate our future actions after the bankruptcy proceedings conclude."

Bank of America's policy, she said, "Is unchanged."

Read the full statement below: