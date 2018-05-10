    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields slip ahead of key data, BOE decision

    • On Thursday, the Bank of England (BOE) is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decisions.

    U.S. government debt prices eked out gains on Thursday.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.980 percent at 5:05 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.151 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    A slew of economic data is scheduled to be published Thursday, while a central bank meeting is expected to be of key importance.

    At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims and consumer price index (CPI) figures are set to be published, followed by the monthly treasury statement at 2 p.m. ET.

    The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $17 billion in 30-year bonds. The size of two individual bills and one treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS) will also be announced.

    While no major speeches are expected to come out of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday, overseas the Bank of England (BOE) is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decisions.

    Prior to Wall Street's open, the U.K. central bank will be issuing its latest interest rate decision, and publishing its inflation report. During Thursday's meeting, the BOE's Monetary Policy Committee is projected to hold fire on changing its interest rate strategy, despite analysts expecting a different outcome in recent weeks.

    Around a month ago, short-term interest rates had been pricing in another 25 basis point rate hike with near certainty; however, BOE Governor Mark Carney suppressed expectations following comments during a BBC interview, where he said that data was coming in on the "softer side." An interest rate decision is scheduled to take place at 7 a.m. ET.

    Are central banks too powerful? Fmr. Bank of England governor weighs in
    In politics, the fallout following the U.S.' decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal continues to have an effect on markets, particularly energy.

    Oil prices have been on the rise since the U.S. announcement, and continued to extend gains on Thursday, with Brent hovering around $77.75 per barrel and U.S. crude around $71.70 during morning trade. Despite the U.S.' withdrawal, allies in Europe have been trying to salvage the Iran deal, and preserve their trade relations with the nation in the Middle East.

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania welcomed a plane carrying three Americans, who were recently released by North Korea. The news is seen as an encouraging sign of better relations between the U.S. and Pyongyang.

    —CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche contributed to this report

