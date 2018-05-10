US Treasury yields slip ahead of key data, BOE decision

A slew of economic data is scheduled to be published Thursday, while a central bank meeting is expected to be of key importance.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims and consumer price index (CPI) figures are set to be published, followed by the monthly treasury statement at 2 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $17 billion in 30-year bonds. The size of two individual bills and one treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS) will also be announced.

While no major speeches are expected to come out of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday, overseas the Bank of England (BOE) is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decisions.

Prior to Wall Street's open, the U.K. central bank will be issuing its latest interest rate decision, and publishing its inflation report. During Thursday's meeting, the BOE's Monetary Policy Committee is projected to hold fire on changing its interest rate strategy, despite analysts expecting a different outcome in recent weeks.

Around a month ago, short-term interest rates had been pricing in another 25 basis point rate hike with near certainty; however, BOE Governor Mark Carney suppressed expectations following comments during a BBC interview, where he said that data was coming in on the "softer side." An interest rate decision is scheduled to take place at 7 a.m. ET.