Boston Dynamics' robots can now go for a jog outside and avoid obstacles

Boston Dynamics, a Softbank-owned robotics firm, released new videos on Thursday showing off some new robot tricks.



The company's Atlas bipedal robot can now run like Forrest Gump and even jump over a log in its way. Last year we saw Atlas do a backflip.



The infamous door-opening robot, SpotMini, is getting even creepier. In the latest video, SpotMini is autonomously navigating around a lab, avoiding obstacles and can walk up and down stairs.



The videos don't show much that hasn't been seen previously, but they do illustrate how effortlessly the robots are able to move around.