China's Belt and Road is a 'win-win' for the Gulf, ministers say

Countries in the Gulf are keen to make the most of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) — an ambitious mega-project that plans to boost connectivity and cooperation between East Asia, Europe and East Africa.

Bahrain's minister for transportation and telecommunications said the Gulf, with its central location in the BRI, was a prime market for China and vice versa.

"The Belt and Road Initiative is ambitious and broad in its nature ... but by interacting with each other we can unlock potential opportunities," Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed told an audience at the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum on Wednesday.

"For us in the region, we think that China always will look for a new market for their services, they are manufacturing goods, every day they're increasing their production and we can be the market for these goods. We also have a lot of projects (going on) and ... There will be a need for Chinese goods and products," he said.

"We see a great opportunity for the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, the infrastructure already exists, already we have the routes and the (trade) corridor available, a politically stable region, a resilient financial sector, and there are a lot of areas in which both regions, China and the GCC, can benefit from each other."

"The GCC has the ports, airports, the infrastructure is all ready, it's a win win for both sides," he added.

As well as China using the region as a remote manufacturing platform, allowing them to be closer to their markets, the minister said the Gulf could readily supply China with a stable supply of oil and gas.

Another speaker on the panel, Yusuf Abdalla Alireza, the founder and CEO of ARP Global Capital, an investment management firm based in Dubai, said the "obvious answer" on how the region could benefit from China's presence in the region was oil and commodities, but he added that there were other advantages too.