Cramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects

With a major market comeback underway, CNBC's Jim Cramer zeroed in on four key stocks in a sector that's not getting much love: biotechnology.

Biogen, Celgene, Regeneron and Gilead — some of the sector's most prominent names that Cramer labeled "the four horsemen of biotech" — have become outright hated by investors.

"Last year it seemed like these stocks were mounting a comeback, but lately, they've once again been sent to the glue factory," the "Mad Money" host said on Thursday.

"Biogen's down 14 percent for the year, Celgene's down 21 percent, Regeneron's down 23 percent [and] Gilead [is] down nearly 9 percent," he continued.

While Cramer thought that most of the weakness was justified, he had to ask himself whether these stocks were getting too cheap to ignore.

But even if business was booming at the four "uniquely troubled" companies, their stocks would probably still be struggling to attract investors, he said.

"The economy's just too strong," Cramer argued. "When business is tepid, biotech is loved. When business is great, biotech is ignored — who wants consistent, steady-eddie growth when the industrials can produce huge, year-over-year earnings increases?"