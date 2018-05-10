Ditching Iran nuclear deal leaves US open to a 'more immediate threat' from the rogue state

This week's collapse of the Iranian nuclear deal justifiably caused global consternation at the thought of Iran moving closer to becoming a nuclear power.

There is, however, a much more immediate threat. Iran is already a cyber power and has a history of launching hacking attacks against American interests.

Restoring sanctions removes an important deterrent to those cyberattacks and may have immediate adverse consequences.

The United States and Iran have quietly waged cyberwar for more than a decade. The U.S. fired the first shot in this war as early as 2007 after joining forces with Israel to use malicious software to destroy equipment at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment facility.

Iran fired back with a series of attacks on U.S. financial, military, and academic targets. These attacks crashed servers at financial institutions, stole intellectual property from universities, and even took command of the computer systems controlling a dam in Rye, New York.

In that case, the attackers weren't able to actually open the floodgates, but only because the control system wasn't functioning properly.