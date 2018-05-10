Dropbox ties the cloud ecosystem together through partnerships, helping the company grow: CEO

Working with competitors has helped Dropbox grow, said Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of the company.

"Some of our larger competitors have become partners," Houston told Deirdre Bosa on "Closing Bell" Thursday. He listed partnerships with Microsoft, Google and Salesforce.

"A lot of these competitors have become partners because their customers have their information in Dropbox and organize it in Dropbox," he said. "They want that to be a good experience. And then tying all the different cloud ecosystems together is a job that we do better than anyone else."

"It's not a zero-sum game," Houston said.