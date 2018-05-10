Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Booking Holdings – The company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $12 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $10.70 a share. The company formerly known as Priceline also saw revenue beat forecasts, but the travel website operator gave weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter.

21st Century Fox – Fox fell 4 cents a share shy of consensus forecasts, with quarterly profit of 49 cents per share. The media company's revenue beat estimates. Fox saw better revenue from higher fees, but not enough to negate a drop in ad sales. The decline was largely due to the network broadcasting the Super Bowl a year ago but not this year.

Roku – Roku lost 7 cents a share for its latest quarter,less than half of the 15 cents a share loss that analysts were projecting. The provider of streaming video devices saw revenue beat estimates and it gave stronger-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter and the full year.

Ford Motor – Ford suspended production of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck due to a fire at a factory of a key parts supplier. The automaker said current quarter earnings would be affected but expects any financial impact to be short-term in nature.

General Motors – GM agreed to stay in South Korea for at least another decade, and it will also set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters there. The agreement is part of the deal reached to help GM's Korea unit avoid a bankruptcy protection filing.

Royal Bank of Scotland – Royal Bank of Scotland settled a US mortgage bond probe for $4.9 billion, a smaller amount than had been expected. The investigation had involved mortgage-backed securities sold during the financial crisis era.

Amazon.com – Amazon was among the companies that were passed over by the Transportation Department in its picks for pilot projects involving drones. Apple, Intel, FedEx, and Microsoft were among those who will be part of projects that will go forward.

Visa – CEO Alfred Kelly will meet with several senior female executives today, according to The Wall Street Journal. The executives are seen telling Kelly that they aren't given enough opportunities to advance at the payment network operator.

Wells Fargo – The bank has acknowledged keeping fee rebates that should have been passed back to a public pension fund in Tennessee, according to correspondence between the two parties seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Comcast – The NBCUniversal parent will reportedly include a $2.5 billion breakup fee in its proposal to buy 21st Century Fox assets, according to the Financial Times. That would match the breakup fee in the deal that Walt Disney previously struck with Fox for those assets.

Macy's – The retailer was downgraded to "underweight" from "equal-weight" at Morgan Stanley, which notes the stock's 61 percent run-up since October and negative comparable-store sales.

Duke Energy – The utility company earned an adjusted $1.28 per share for its latest quarter, beating the $1.14 a share consensus estimate. Revenue also beat forecasts. However, profit was down more than 13 percent from a year ago due to higher costs.

AMC Networks – AMC reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.65 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $2.19 a share. The TV network operator was helped by an increase in national networks revenue.