Steve Jobs learned this brilliant lesson about success as a teen, building a fence with his dad

Before Steve Jobs became the visionary founder of Apple, he was a middle-class kid growing up in California, being raised by his adoptive parents Paul and Clara Jobs.

Paul, a mechanic, had a lasting impact on Jobs' philosophy around design, and his endless pursuit of perfection — qualities that would come to define his career and success with Apple.

"Paul Jobs was a salt-of-the-earth guy who was a great mechanic, and he taught his son Steve how to make great things," biographer Walter Isaacson told CBS's "60 Minutes" in 2011. Isaacson conducted over 40 interviews with Jobs for his book, "Steve Jobs."

One lesson from Paul was particularly influential, Isaacson explains.

Growing up, Jobs once helped his father build a fence around their family home in Mountain View. While working, Paul shared a piece of advice with Jobs: "You've got to make the back of the fence, that nobody will see, just as good looking as the front of the fence," Isaacson told "60 Minutes." "Even though nobody will see it, you will know, and that will show that you're dedicated to making something perfect."

The idea stuck with Jobs.

While at the helm of Apple, Jobs insisted that every element of the Macintosh computer be beautiful, down to the circuit boards inside.

"Look at the memory chips. That's ugly. The lines are too close together," Jobs said of the circuits in Isaacson's biography.

When the computer was finally perfected, Jobs had the engineers' names engraved inside each one. "Real artists sign their work," he told them, according to the book.

"No one would ever see them, but the members of the team knew that their signatures were inside, just as they knew that the circuit board was laid out as elegantly as possible," Isaacson wrote.