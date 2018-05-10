How to see if you liked a Facebook page that was operated by Russian trolls

House Democrats on Thursday released a complete archive of the 3,500 ads that Russia purchased on Facebook. I'm going to show you if you might have liked one of those posts, or followed a page run by the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA.)

More than 11.4 million Americans were exposed to the ads at some point, the House Democrats said, noting that there were 470 Facebook pages run by the IRA and more than 80,000 pieces of content spread across those pages.

Here's how to see if you were ever fooled by these ads using a tool Facebook made available for its users: