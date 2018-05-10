    ×

    How to see if you liked a Facebook page that was operated by Russian trolls

    • The House Democrats released more than 3,500 ads that were run by the Russian IRA on Facebook.
    • Facebook has a tool that shows if you ever liked or clicked a post or page run by the Russian IRA, and CNBC's Todd Haselton will show you how to check.
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on May 1, 2018 in San Jose, California.
    Getty Images
    House Democrats on Thursday released a complete archive of the 3,500 ads that Russia purchased on Facebook. I'm going to show you if you might have liked one of those posts, or followed a page run by the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA.)

    More than 11.4 million Americans were exposed to the ads at some point, the House Democrats said, noting that there were 470 Facebook pages run by the IRA and more than 80,000 pieces of content spread across those pages.

    Here's how to see if you were ever fooled by these ads using a tool Facebook made available for its users:

    • Visit Facebook's page for checking if you ever liked or followed a page or post spread by the IRA.
    • Tap the button at the bottom of the page that says "Log in to your Instagram" account, which allows the tool to show you if you've liked anything on Instagram, too.
    • If you did, you'll see the accounts and pages that you accidentally followed, perhaps after seeing one of the ads it ran. Facebook will list the page and the date that you either liked or followed it.

    Facebook says it's going to keep updating its tool as it discovers additional accounts, pages and ads that were run by the IRA, so bookmark the tool to check back.

