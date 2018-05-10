VISIT CNBC.COM

Jeff Foxworthy outraces a Lamborghini in a Porsche that only costs $3,000

On this week's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," the host takes on comedian Jeff Foxworthy in a tractor race. But they do it in style.

Leno rides a 1968 Lamborghini R485 wearing a track suit and a gold chain, while Foxworthy steers a 1958 Porsche Diesel Junior dressed like "a typical Porsche guy" in a tweed coat and cap.

Foxworthy looks less than thrilled.

Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy dressed appropriately for their rides
He was anticipating getting to drive a sports car, but instead he gets a history lesson on how iconic founder Ferdinand Porsche built tractors until the 1960s, while Lamborghini still produces them.

The Porsche Foxworthy drives went for $1,750 in its heyday and now is worth $3,000. Its 13.8 horsepower engine can lug the vehicle's 2575 pounds to a top speed of 12 mph.

The Lamborghini, by contrast, has appreciated from an original price $13,000 to $80,000 today. It weighs 8,000 pounds and has an 85 horsepower engine, allowing it to hit an intimidating 14 mph.

1968 Lamborghini R485 and 1958 Porsche Diesel Jr
But when you're weaving through bales of hay, agility is key, so Foxworthy's lighter tractor pulls ahead and ultimately wins the race. "You know, it would be a shame of Jeff had some kind of accident," Leno says, in an aside to viewers.

"How's my dust taste, Jay?" Foxworthy taunts, throwing his cap into the air.

"What, you think you're better than me?" asks Leno, as he puts his competitor in a headlock and gives him a pounding.

Jay Leno puts Jeff Foxworthy in a headlock while he's riding the 1958 Porsche Tractor
Foxworthy acknowledges he had another advantage: He's country. "When I'm not working, I'm either on a tractor or a bulldozer," he says. "That's my escape." He grew up in the small town of Hapeville near Atlanta, Georgia, and today lives on a 3,000-acre farm where he grows corn, soy beans and alfalfa. When deer come around, he bow hunts.

Plus, he benefited during the race from that fact that he's Leno's guest, and Leno is a gentleman. Just last week the host lost another race to Tim Allen.

"You wanted to make me look good, right?" asks Foxworthy once Leno is done hitting him.

"Believe me, it's not easy," Leno responds.

CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Video by Richard Washington

