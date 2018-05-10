Jeff Foxworthy outraces a Lamborghini in a Porsche that only costs $3,000   

On this week's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," the host takes on comedian Jeff Foxworthy in a tractor race. But they do it in style.

Leno rides a 1968 Lamborghini R485 wearing a track suit and a gold chain, while Foxworthy steers a 1958 Porsche Diesel Junior dressed like "a typical Porsche guy" in a tweed coat and cap.

Foxworthy looks less than thrilled.