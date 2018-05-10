Cramer calls Nvidia's billionaire, Taiwanese-American CEO the 'Einstein of our era'

CNBC's Jim Cramer praised Nvidia's billionaire CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker's quarterly earnings after Thursday's closing bell on Wall Street.

The "Mad Money" host characterized the Taiwanese-American entrepreneur, who co-founded the Silicon Valley company in 1993, as a "visionary" and possibly the "[Albert] Einstein of our era."

Even Huang's biggest competitors call him a "genius" in private, Cramer said Thursday on "Squawk on the Street." Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nvidia.

"[Huang] is defying Moore's law. He has got more going for him than anyone. When you read his speeches, you have to read them over and over and over again," Cramer added.

Wall Street analysts will be looking for an update on Nvidia's manufacturing business, its internet protocol segment and its data center unit, which produced $606 million in revenue alone in the fourth quarter.

Estimates call for Nvidia to have earned $1.47 per share in the first quarter on total revenue of $2.94 billion — representing year-over-year increases of about 60 percent and 32 percent, respectively.

Cramer said investors will also be keeping an eye on its gaming business.

Nvidia is less a chipmaker nowadays than a catch-all computing company, producing high-powered graphics processing units, or GPUs. For months, Nvidia rode the cryptocurrency wave before analysts soured on the volatile trend. The company's GPUs are used in cryptocurrency mining.

Huang told Cramer in March that the majority of Nvidia's growth comes from its gaming business, professional graphics visualization, the multibillion-dollar data center business and the autonomous car business.

Nvidia, with a market cap of more than $153 billion, has seen its stock rise more than 113 percent over the last 12 months. The stock hit a new 52-week high Thursday.

Huang also said, in CNBC's March interview, that "I'm the product of my parents' dreams and aspirations."

He said his father, after a trip to New York City from Taiwan, vowed to send him and his older brother to America.

"[In] the pursuing years, my mom taught us English to prepare us," the Nvidia chief said. "At the time, my mom didn't understand any English at all."

But that didn't stop his mother, Huang, now 55, told Cramer.

"Every single day, she would pick a random 10 words from the dictionary and ask us to spell it and ask us to tell her the meaning," he said.

— CNBC's Elizabeth Gurdus contributed to this report.