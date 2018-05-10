Looks like many millennials won't have to go out of their way to see mom for Mother's Day.

That's because nearly 23 percent of millennials already live with their mother, according to a new report from Zillow, an online real estate database company. In 2005, about 14 percent did so.

To crunch the numbers, Zillow analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data from 2005 through 2016, focusing on households in the 50 largest metros that included a mom, and a younger resident age 24 to 36.

(Click on graphic to enlarge.)