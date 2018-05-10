NHTSA joins NTSB in looking into fatal Tesla crash in Florida

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the second federal agency to begin looking into the fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this week.

"The agency will take appropriate action based on its review," NHTSA said Thursday.

It follows the National Transportation Safety Board, which said Wednesday it is sending a team to investigate the crash on State Route A1A , which killed two teenagers and injured a third.

The NTSB said it expects the primary focus of its investigation to be the electric vehicle battery fire. The agency said it does not currently expect Autopilot to be part of its inquiry.

All three occupants in the vehicle involved in the crash Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale were 18-year-old males. A report from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department released Wednesday afternoon said the vehicle's speed is believed to have been a factor in the accident.

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends affected by this tragedy," Tesla said in a statement. "We are working to establish the facts of the incident and offer our full cooperation to local authorities."