When it comes to life insurance, there's a variety of reasons why older Americans might wonder if they should let their policy lapse.

For instance, someone who put a policy in place before the estate tax exemption was raised this year — to about $11.2 million from $5.5 million per person — might no longer need the insurance to cover taxes. For others, maybe the premiums have become unaffordable or there's no one they want to leave the money to anymore.

Regardless of the cause, one option for an unwanted life insurance policy is to sell it. That's right: Get cash now from investors, who will get the death benefit when you die.