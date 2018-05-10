Roku set to rocket higher after earnings show strong ad revenue

Roku is set to open roughly 6 percent higher the day after an earnings beat revealed strong ad revenue.

Shares were trading above $38 premarket Thursday, on pace for the streaming company's highest open in nearly two months.

The company lost less money in the first quarter than Wall Street expected, and posted higher revenue from its streaming platform than from sale of its physical devices — indicating the company's advertising push is so far paying off.

The stock has seen a number of big moves since hitting the public markets last year. The company's single best day came in November after its first ever earnings report, when shares rose nearly 55 percent.

Roku jumped nearly 9 percent Wednesday in anticipation of the first quarter report, but the stock is still down 30 percent on the year.