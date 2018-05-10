Wall Street is set for a positive open, possibly continuing a rally seen after Iran deal fallout

President Donald Trump welcomed a plane, carrying three Americans freed by North Korea, as it landed at a military base near Washington early this morning. The hostage release was seen as a sign of potential goodwill by Kim Jong Un ahead of a meeting with Trump. (Reuters)



AT&T (T) said it was contacted by special counsel Robert Mueller's office about Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Earlier, a source told CNBC AT&T paid Cohen up to $600,000 as part of a consulting contract to get insight into Trump's thinking.



Trump, who is expected to unveil his strategy to lower prescription drug prices tomorrow, has a plan to bring down costs in the U.S. by forcing higher prices in foreign countries that use their health systems to make drugs more affordable, The New York Times reported.

Boeing (BA) claimed Iran sanctions won't affect its production pipeline, playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked following Trump's decision. (CNBC)

Sen. John McCain came out against Gina Haspel's bid to become CIA director and urged colleagues to join him. McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam and tortured, has concerns about Haspel's role in the interrogation tactics from the Bush-era. (Politico)

A shocking win by the opposition bloc in Malaysia's general election could have implications for the Southeast Asian nation's ties with China. Malaysia was the fourth-largest recipient of China's overseas direct investment last year, according to a report. (CNBC)

Wu Xiaohui, the Chinese tycoon who rose to international prominence to buy the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, was sentenced to 18 years in prison today. He was accused of cheating investors out of more than $10 billion. (NY Times)

Ford Motor (F) suspended production of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck due to a fire at a factory of a key parts supplier. The automaker said current quarter earnings would be affected but expects any financial impact to be short term in nature. (CNBC)

The National Transportation Safety Board said that it is sending a team to Florida to investigate a fatal crash involving a 2014 Tesla Model S. The primary focus of the investigation will be the electric vehicle battery fire, the agency said. (CNBC)

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park said that it will shut down tomorrow in anticipation of a possible explosive event. Scientists said the risks of an explosive summit eruption will rise in coming weeks as magma drains down the flank of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. (AP)