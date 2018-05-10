Tesla video teases unnamed vehicle under a sheet, and new Roadster accelerating

A new video Tesla posted to YouTube on Wednesday shows an image of an unnamed vehicle partially hidden by a sheet, and footage of passengers reacting to the acceleration of Tesla's planned second-generation Roadster.

The video, first pointed out by electric vehicle blog Electrek, is a stab at generating hype around Tesla's brand days after CEO Elon Musk behaved antagonistically toward Wall Street analysts during the company's first-quarter earnings conference call.

Some of the viewers on the video and in other venues are speculating the vehicle under the sheet is the planned Model Y, a crossover based on the Tesla Model 3 sedan, a $35,000 mass market vehicle which is in high demand, but which Tesla has struggled to produce.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.