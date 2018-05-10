    ×

    The bond yield's big breakout is for real. Here’s why

    As the 10-year Treasury yield holds steady around 3 percent, some may wonder whether higher rates are here to stay.

    Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, said the breakout on the 10-year yield would last. He explained why Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    • The natural pressures of steady growth, tightening monetary policy and rapidly expanding Treasury paper points to higher rates from here.

    • Tuesday's Treasury auction for the 3-year note saw the weakest demand since November, with yields hitting a decade-high. Demand at the auction was broadly weak.

    • Ultimately, debt markets will no longer sop up U.S. issuance, and that will create a natural pressure on yields. This means the dollar rally should continue, bond prices will fall and equities will need much stronger growth to rise.

    Bottom line: After a break above 3 percent, the 10-year Treasury yield is likely headed higher.

