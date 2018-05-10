US stocks set for a positive open amid earnings, oil rise; political news in focus

The moves in pre-market trade came after U.S. stocks finished the previous session in the black. Stocks had been on the rise following a strong uptick in crude futures.

Oil prices have been on the rise since Tuesday, when the U.S. announced that it would be withdrawing from the Iran nuclear accord set in place in 2015. Prices have continued to extend gains Thursday, with Brent hovering around $77.75 per barrel and U.S. crude around $71.65 during morning trade. U.S. allies in Europe have been trying to salvage the Iran deal, and preserve their trade relations with Tehran.

Coming up Thursday, data and earnings are set to keep investors busy. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims and consumer price index (CPI) figures are set to be published, followed by the monthly treasury statement at 2 p.m. ET.

On the corporate front, Worldpay, AMC Networks, Nvidia, Dropbox, News Corp., Symantec, TiVo and Yelp are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings.

In politics, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania welcomed a plane carrying three Americans, who were recently released by North Korea. The news is seen as an encouraging sign of better relations in the future between the U.S. and North Korea.