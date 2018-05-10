Wells Fargo admitted that it improperly collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund while acting as its trustee, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report said the bank acknowledged the erroneous fee collection in April after months of questioning by the board of the Chattanooga, Tennessee Fire & Police Department pension fund, which grilled Wells Fargo staff on what the board considered to be suspicious practices in its institutional retirement and trust unit.

Though bank officials said the inappropriate fee collection was the result of "a system set-up error" and that the fees retained amounted to only $15,000, the board of the Chattanooga pension fund told the Journal that the incorrect collection casts doubt on other trust accounts and that it has decided to fire Wells as a trustee.

Wells Fargo offered the following statement to CNBC:

"We acknowledge that because there was a change directed by the client in 2017, we made an error in setting up the revenue sharing associated with that change appropriately and the revenue sharing rebates did not occur as intended. We are sorry this error occurred, and upon discovery the issue was fixed and the total revenue share received from the third party fund companies (approximately $15,000) was returned to the pension fund. We have been in active dialogue with the client and have been committed to resolving this matter and are disappointed they felt the need to file a complaint requesting information we have provided and are very willing to provide."

The latest report comes as the latest in a string of recent setbacks for the bank.

In 2016, Wells acknowledged pervasive issues with its sales practices, including the establishment of more than 3 million accounts without customers' knowledge as retail division employees pursued aggressive sales targets.

In late 2017, as earlier reported, the federal government asked the bank to begin an investigation into sales practices at its Wells Fargo Advisors unit after whistleblowers flagged problems in sales and products.

Shares of Wells Fargo are down more than 11 percent since the start of the year.