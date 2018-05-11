After Trump’s Iran move, the EU’s chief says it’s now time for ‘Europe to shine’

In the face of recent decisions taken by President Donald Trump, Europe needs to strengthen its position as a global player, the president of the European Commission said Friday.

Trump decided earlier this week to pull the United States out of an international nuclear accord with Iran. The U.K., Germany and France, who are also part of the agreement, criticized Trump's decision, saying that the deal had been working. Such countries, alongside the European institutions, are now battling to keep the agreement in place, even without the U.S.

"We need more Europe. After all we have seen in the past few days, the world needs to see a strong Europe," Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said at a conference in Florence, Italy, on Friday.

The leaders of Germany and France made a similar point during an event Thursday. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Europe can no longer rely on the United States for protection.