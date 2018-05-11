To start, the surfing activities will be available in 20 major surfing locations globally including Jeffrey's Bay, South Africa; Chiba, Japan; and Pupukea, in Oahu, but Mr. Chesky said that by the end of the year, the number of activities and the locales they're offered in will grow to several hundred. "Surfing is, by far, the largest sports offering in Experiences, and that's why we're making it a stand-alone category," he said.

According to the company, it had 170,000 guest arrivals in 2017 to surfing communities, an increase of 54 percent from the year before.

It was the W.S.L. organization that tipped off Airbnb that many surfers were fans of the company's rentals. The chief executive of the league, Sophie Goldschmidt, said that surfers prefer to stay in homes versus hotels and frequently book their stays through Airbnb. "When you have a big surfboard, it's easier to stay in a house, and many top surfing destinations don't have a lot of hotels anyway," she said.

Ms. Goldschmidt also said that the surfers hosting the Experiences are an integral part of W.S.L.'s community and have been vetted by the organization. The activities they are offering on Airbnb range from surfing lessons to surfing photo tours to surfing adventures in the ocean.

In Biarritz, France, which is one of Europe's premier surfing destinations, two brothers who are former W.S.L. competitors, Edouard and Antoine Delpero, are offering longboarding lessons through their Delpero Surf Experience. In New York, the well-known big wave surfer Will Skudin will offer surfing lessons in Rockaway Beach, Queens. In Haleiwa, Hawaii, on the North Shore of Oahu, the renowned surfboard shaper Carl Schaper will teach guests how to cut foam to create their own surfboard. Most of the surfing activities can be customized for guests to take into account their level of expertise.