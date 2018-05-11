Marie Claire's Anne Fulenwider on the workplace style tip she got from Barack Obama

Anne Fulenwider has served as the editor-in-chief of Marie Claire magazine since 2012. As a journalist who climbed the ranks with very little fashion experience, she says she's learned a key lesson about style since stepping into her role.
"I learned fashion as I got here," she tells CNBC Make It, "and one of the things I've learned is that there's really no perfect thing for everyone to wear. Just wear what is going to make you feel comfortable, powerful and confident."
She says everyone should have their go-to piece of clothing that makes them feel their most powerful self, be it a dress, pair of pants or a necklace.