Marie Claire's Anne Fulenwider on the workplace style tip she got from Barack Obama

Fulenwider has met with many powerful people and fashion industry influencers, but says she learned about the importance of a go-to uniform from former President Barack Obama.

"What I have found about dressing for work every day is that you just need to find the three silhouettes that work for you," she says. "I learned this in an interview with Barack Obama. In all of the decisions he had to make as president all day, he really didn't have time for some of the small decisions. So, he made a decision early on to only wear blue suits."

She says Obama also had his go-to shoes. This way, he spent very little time in the morning trying to figure out what to wear.

In a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair, the former president explained how a workplace uniform helped him to eliminate what many psychologists call decision fatigue.

"I don't want to make decisions about what I'm eating or wearing. Because I have too many other decisions to make," he said. "You need to focus your decision-making energy. You need to routinize yourself. You can't be going through the day distracted by trivia."

Research shows that if you spend too much time on small decisions, then you'll have a harder time making more important decisions later in the day.