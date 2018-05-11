India wants to fire up its A.I. industry. Catching up to China and the US will be a challenge

India has ambitions to fire up its artificial intelligence capabilities — but experts say that it's unlikely to catch up with the U.S. and China, which are fiercely competing to be the world leader in the field.

An Indian government-appointed task force has released a comprehensive plan with recommendations to boost the AI sector in the country for at least the next five years — from developing AI technologies and infrastructure, to data usage and research.

The task force, appointed by India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, proposes that the government work with the private sector to develop technologies, with a focus on smart cities and the country's power and water infrastructure.

It recommends a network of infrastructure — a testing facility, and six centers focusing on research in generating AI technologies, such as robotics, autonomous trucks and advanced financial technology.

A data center could be set up to "develop an autonomous AI machine that can work on multiple data streams in real time," the plan said. Calling data the "fuel that powers AI," the report said data marketplaces and exchanges could allow the "free flow of data."

Yet despite those aspirations, experts said that insufficient research support, poor data quality, and the lack of expertise in the field will be stumbling blocks for India.

Rishi Sharma, an associate research manager for enterprise infrastructure at research firm IDC, said: "India is lagging the global dominance presently in the AI space ... It will take time before (it) positions itself at a global standing."

India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC.