Cramer Remix: The most beaten-down group in the entire market   

With the stock market locking in the largest weekly gain since March, CNBC's Jim Cramer wondered if newfound optimism around trade and U.S.-China relations could continue.

"To some degree, I think that's wishful thinking," the "Mad Money" host admitted on Friday. "But, hey, wishful thinking worked when it came to the unlikely progress between North and South Korea, so maybe this optimistic spin on trade makes more sense than the pessimistic one."

Cramer wasn't sure how investors' moods would change going into next week. But he knew what he would be watching, so with that in mind, he turned to his weekly game plan, which will include earnings from a struggling consumer foods giant: Campbell Soup.

The "Mad Money" host warned that Campbell, which reports Friday, could face difficulties as part of the market's most beaten-down sector, the food group.

"The company's worked mightily to become more natural and organic, but its older products are still what define the business," Cramer said. "I know plenty of people who just hope Campbell will put itself up for sale."