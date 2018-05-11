Cramer's lightning round: Sell Priceline parent on pricing pressure   

Booking Holdings: "Here's my problem: that group has become very crowded all of a sudden. We just had another good company report this week. I have liked that company historically, but now there's way too much pricing pressure. Sell, sell, sell. Don't want it."

Petmed Express: "Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. You know that when we go down the pet food [path], we go to Idexx Labs, which has been our favorite now for 100 points."

Xerox Corp.: "Sell Xerox. Because I listen to my partner David Faber every single morning and that thing is, well, let's just say the house of pain."

Daseke, Inc.: "I am familiar with their work and that's why I'm going to send you to XPO Logistics."

Diamondback Energy: "I thought FANG [Diamondback's ticker symbol] was good. People didn't like the conference call. I thought the conference call was OK. I think I would use this decline to buy, buy, buy some FANG. Remember, oil is up on a spike, but I think it's OK."

Illinois Tool Works: "I've been telling club members [that] you don't have to worry. This thing is good. They had one division that was weak. As we explained it to ActionAlerts, it was just the auto and I think that they're better than that. You shouldn't be a seller. We bought some lower that we had sold higher and I want to stick with that view."

Portola Pharmaceuticals: "I think the news is already in the story. It's kind of done and I would rather hold out for something else better."

STMicroelectronics: "No [for the internet of things]. No. If we're going to be in the internet of things, honestly, we're going to go to Cisco ahead of the quarter that they report next week. I think it's going to be very good."