Elon Musk's first Boring tunnel under Los Angeles is "almost done" and set to offer free rides to the public "in a few months," the CEO said late Thursday in an Instagram post.

"Super huge thanks to everyone that helped with this project," Musk captioned a video racing through the tunnel. "Once fully operational (demo system rides will be free), the system will always give priority to pods for pedestrians and cyclists for less than the cost of a bus ticket."