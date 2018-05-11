    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields slip ahead of Fed speeches

    U.S. government debt prices ticked higher on the final trading day of the week.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.951 percent at 5:00 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.096 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    With little due out on Friday, investors are likely to be waiting on any news coming out of the central banking and economic data space. At 8:30 a.m. ET, U.S. import and export price indexes are set to be published, followed by consumer sentiment figures at 10 a.m. ET.

    On the central banking front, San Francisco Fed President John Williams is expected to be in New York, appearing at the Developments in Empirical Macroeconomics conference, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be in Missouri at the Springfield Business Development Corporation meeting.

    The Dow Jones industrial average finished Thursday's session sharply higher, following weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data. The consumer price index data rose 0.2 percent last month, below analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent increase.

    The news lifted market expectations, easing concerns about the pace of the U.S. central bank's tightening strategy.

    Bonds and cash are starting to compete with stocks, says expert   

    Investors will be keeping a close eye on politics, after President Donald Trump tweeted the date and location of the first-ever meeting between a sitting incumbent and a leader of North Korea.

    On Thursday, Trump took to Twitter to announce that he would be meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Singapore next month, where they would both try to make it "a very special moment for world peace."

    No auctions are scheduled to take place by the U.S. Treasury on Friday.

