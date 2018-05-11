US Treasury yields slip ahead of Fed speeches

With little due out on Friday, investors are likely to be waiting on any news coming out of the central banking and economic data space. At 8:30 a.m. ET, U.S. import and export price indexes are set to be published, followed by consumer sentiment figures at 10 a.m. ET.

On the central banking front, San Francisco Fed President John Williams is expected to be in New York, appearing at the Developments in Empirical Macroeconomics conference, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be in Missouri at the Springfield Business Development Corporation meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average finished Thursday's session sharply higher, following weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data. The consumer price index data rose 0.2 percent last month, below analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent increase.

The news lifted market expectations, easing concerns about the pace of the U.S. central bank's tightening strategy.