Here's where major military powers stand in the global hypersonic arms race

Recent comments by U.S. defense officials have stoked worries that the world's largest economy is losing the hypersonic arms race to Russia and China. But that's a misleading notion, according to experts.

The U.S. shouldn't be compared to the other two nations because it has a different goal when it comes to developing high-speed missiles known as hypersonic weapons, industry specialists argue.

Hypersonic devices travel five times faster than the speed of sound and typically come in two forms: cruise missiles and a type of ballistic missile called a maneuverable reentry vehicle.

Washington is believed to be lagging in the space because Beijing and Moscow conduct successful tests of hypersonic technology at a more frequent pace.

In fact, Admiral Harry Harris, who heads the U.S. Pacific Command, said in February that the country was "falling behind" China's hypersonic development. And Air Force General John Hyten — America's top nuclear commander — said the U.S. lacked "any defense that could deny the employment" of a hypersonic weapon against it.

Hyten's comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country possessed a new hypersonic missile in a March 1 speech. That same day, a senior Pentagon official told media that U.S. hypersonic research was underfunded.