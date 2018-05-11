Long-distance donors flood Tuesday's Pennsylvania primaries with cash

Tuesday's round of four political primaries includes one of the most widely watched set of races in Pennsylvania, where a court-ordered redistricting has shuffled the cards for the state's congressional incumbents.

The redrawn map has created five open seats in districts effectively abandoned by their current representatives. And the new map landed two incumbents running against each other in the same district.

The rare district shuffle has also touched off a flood of campaign donations from out-of-state donors from both parties who are placing bets from around the country on vulnerable House seats.

As of the end of the first quarter, roughly two-thirds of the money raised by House hopefuls had come from donors outside their congressional districts, according to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics.

The upheaval brought by Pennsylvania's redistricting offers an unusual number of seats left open by incumbents who saw the voter makeup of their districts abruptly shuffled. Four of the state's 18 districts are either vacant or open. Two are ranked "toss-ups" by political pundits, and nine are considered competitive.

That's generated an unusually large field of candidates and campaign spending. Some 78 declared House candidates in Pennsylvania primaries have already spent $22 million, much of it raised from out-of-state donors.