PRO Talks: Money manager Joe Fahmy says the bull market is entering an 'acceleration phase'

Money manager Joe Fahmy thinks the ongoing bull market in equities has just entered an acceleration period and should prove more volatile in the months to come.

In an exclusive interview for CNBC PRO with Mike Santoli, Fahmy defended his belief that the current bull market in stocks is only a couple years old.

"I am in the camp that we started a new bull market after Brexit in July of 2016," Fahmy said. "We're basically toward the end of year two, which is what I think can be – I'm actually noticing a lot of similarities to the 1995 to 2000 timeframe."