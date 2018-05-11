The best career advice I ever got came from my mom, who made me quit my first job at age 22

Growing up, my family taught me, "Never quit." We even had a motto, "Quitters are losers," which, when I was little, was mostly applied to things like sports or board games. No matter how badly I was losing to my brothers in a pickup basketball game or Monopoly, quitting wasn't an option.

That attitude served me well — until I started working full-time.

When I graduated from college four years ago and started my first "real world" job at a non-profit in Boston, I felt prepared to tackle anything that was thrown my way, which happened to be a lot. The workdays were long, tough and not what I thought I'd signed up for.

I felt unsatisfied and unfulfilled at the end of each day, and I couldn't see what opportunities the job would lead to down the line.