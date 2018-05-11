    ×

    Tech

    Oath's Tim Armstrong is reportedly being considered to replace Martin Sorrell at WPP

    • Tim Armstrong is being considered for the top job at WPP among multiple candidates, according to the Financial Times.
    Tim Armstrong, chairman and CEO of AOL
    Melody Hahm | CNBC
    Tim Armstrong, chairman and CEO of AOL

    Oath CEO Tim Armstrong is reportedly one of the candidates being considered to replace Martin Sorrell at advertising conglomerate WPP, according to a report by the Financial Times.

    A spokesperson for WPP said in an email that "no appointment has been made" and that the company "will not be making any comment on the identity of any candidates."

    Armstrong is currently the CEO of Oath, the merged AOL-Yahoo media and advertising group. Oath is owned by Verizon. Oath declined to comment.

    Sorrell resigned from WPP in mid-April, following a company investigation into his "personal misconduct." Sorrell, who founded WPP, is credited with creating the advertising agency holding model where multiple PR, advertising and media buying firms were owned by one company.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    VZ
    ---
    WPP
    ---