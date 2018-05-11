Oath's Tim Armstrong is reportedly being considered to replace Martin Sorrell at WPP

Oath CEO Tim Armstrong is reportedly one of the candidates being considered to replace Martin Sorrell at advertising conglomerate WPP, according to a report by the Financial Times.

A spokesperson for WPP said in an email that "no appointment has been made" and that the company "will not be making any comment on the identity of any candidates."

Armstrong is currently the CEO of Oath, the merged AOL-Yahoo media and advertising group. Oath is owned by Verizon. Oath declined to comment.

Sorrell resigned from WPP in mid-April, following a company investigation into his "personal misconduct." Sorrell, who founded WPP, is credited with creating the advertising agency holding model where multiple PR, advertising and media buying firms were owned by one company.