Elon Musk has big plans for the new Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX just launched successfully

For nearly a decade, SpaceX evolved its Falcon 9 rocket every launch, trying to keep up with lead designer Elon Musk's relentless pursuit of innovation.

Until now.

An enhanced version of Falcon 9 called Block 5 launched for the first time on Friday. Musk plans for this new rocket to achieve a host of new milestones for SpaceX, including launching and landing the same rocket twice in 24 hours – as early as next year.

"We expect [Block 5] to be the mainstay of SpaceX business," Musk said on a conference call with reporters before the launch.

Block 5 is the version of Falcon 9 that SpaceX has been working toward since the rocket's debut in June 2010. Nearly twice as powerful as that inaugural Falcon 9 rocket, Musk called Block 5 "the last version" of the orbital class rocket.

SpaceX now dominates the global market of orbital rocket launches, which the U.S. had seceded to Russia and Europe until last year. Launching nearly every other week – while developing a gigantic reusable Mars rocket and a constellation of 4,425 broadband satellites – SpaceX has become one of the most valuable private companies in the world, worth nearly $28 billion.

Block 5 simply concretes SpaceX's business case. Each improved Falcon 9 "is capable of at least 100 flights," according to Musk. The first Block rocket will undergo "very rigorous" examinations after the flight, Musk said, as SpaceX will be "taking this rocket apart and confirming our design assumptions" about its ability to be launched quickly and repeatedly.

"Ironically, we need to take it apart to confirm that we don't need to take it apart," Musk said.

The flight's success moves Musk closer to his goal for the rocket: "To demonstrate two orbital launches of the same boost vehicle within 24 hours."

"The only thing that needs to change is that you need to reload propellant and then you can fly again," Musk said.