Symantec shed a third of its value Friday, on pace for the stock's worst day in 17 years.

Shares fell roughly 35 percent Friday to a low of $18.85 — levels not seen since June 2016.

The cybersecurity company said Thursday it had launched an internal audit in response to concerns from a former employee, according a press release issued Thursday.

The company did not elaborate on what concerns were being reviewed, saying only that the investigation was not security-related.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters it was separate from another investigation launched in November into the possible violations of federal securities laws in relation to its executive compensation awards.

"The investigation is in its early stages and the Company cannot predict the duration or outcome of the investigation," Symantec said in the release.