Almost every major attraction in Baton Rouge, the capital of Louisiana, centers around the Mississippi River, which thrives over the summer months. Here you can find parks, plazas, museums and the historic Old State Capital, the tallest building in the state at 450 feet high. Head to the 34th floor for excellent views. The landmark is a hot spot for weddings and, over the weekends, both locals and visitors watch newlyweds pose for photos along the green gardens.

The average daily hotel rates are down 35 percent, and you can score great deals like Watermark Baton Rouge, Autograph Collection. Rates start at $125/night at this hip boutique hotel.

2. Chicago