Dow rides its first 6 session win streak since February into Friday's trading

President Trump will unveil a plan today to limit prices on some costly drugs, though it will not go as far as some Democrats want, according to senior administration officials. (CNBC)



* Automakers head to the White House today to talk emissions (WSJ)

* US and Chinese officials to meet in DC today to discuss trade dispute (Reuters)

AT&T (T) reportedly paid Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen for guidance on its proposed $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner. Cohen was said to be paid $600,000. (Washington Post)



* Novartis CEO to employees: 'We made a mistake' in dealing with Cohen (CNBC)

White House special assistant Kelly Sadler called Meghan McCain on Thursday to apologize after mocking Sen. John McCain's cancer diagnosis during a meeting earlier in the day, a source told The Hill.

Trump, angry about a rise in illegal immigration, berated Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in a meeting this week. She has drafted a resignation letter but has not submitted it, officials say. (NY Times)

After the U.S. pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, a shadow war burst into the open as Israeli warplanes struck Iranian targets in Syria. It was a furious response to what Israel called an Iranian rocket attack. (NY Times)

British regulators said they fined Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley about $870,000 for breaching conduct rules by attempting to identify who had sent letters criticizing a Barclays employee. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) has built a team within its Alexa unit to dive more deeply into health care. The team's main job is to make Amazon's Alexa voice assistant more useful in the health-care field. (CNBC)

Billionaire visionary Elon Musk said the first tunnel under Los Angeles dug by his Boring Company is almost complete. "We will be offering free rides to the public in a few months," he said. (CNET)

J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) has created a new management team to help it better serve Wall Street clients who increasingly want to trade with algorithms through electronic platforms. (CNBC)

Residents on the Big Island of Hawaii are on alert for rising levels of toxic gas from lava-oozing fissures, and geologists warned new areas east of the erupting Kilauea volcano may be at risk to lava flow. (Reuters)