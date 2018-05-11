Wall Street is underestimating how strong this tech rally really is, strategist says

Tech earnings were great, but Wall Street is still catching up, strategist says 14 Hours Ago | 00:57

The technology sector is making its comeback, closing in on record highs after a months-long pause. Even as it roars back, one strategist says Wall Street is underestimating its potential.

"Guidance was very, very good for this group and the first-quarter numbers were more impressive than any other sector that we've seen," Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA Research, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

"Yet, the numbers, the consensus sell-side analyst numbers, they didn't move very much," she added. "We saw them increase a little bit for 2018 but 2019 numbers actually came down a little bit."

Earnings in information technology are expected to rise by 9.8 percent in fiscal 2019, lower than the estimated 11 percent growth before the first-quarter reporting season began, according to FactSet. Sector earnings were revised up 240 basis points to 18.6 percent growth in fiscal 2018.

It "was a bit surprising because this is a sector that in our view is going to drive economic growth going forward," said Bell.

Even if analysts are cautious, investors are joining in on the revival rally for tech. Facebook, whose data scandal ignited the March tech sell-offs, also proved its redeemer.

"Once [Facebook] earnings were fine and we got past that, we got great earnings from a couple of other names like Microsoft and Intel — they raised guidance, everything was great so the sector started moving up," said Bell.

The information technology sector has increased 9 percent since April 25, the day Facebook reported earnings. The tech sector last suffered a drop of more than 1 percent a day earlier. Over that same period, the S&P 500 has increased just over 3 percent.

The XLK technology ETF is 2 percent from its all-time intraday highs set on March 13.