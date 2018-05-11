Watch: Pompeo and South Korean foreign minister hold press conference ahead of summit

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to hold a joint press conference with South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha at 3 p.m. ET on Friday. This is the first time the two officials will meet, according to Reuters.

Pompeo and Kang are expected to discuss President Donald Trump's upcoming summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Trump and Moon are scheduled to meet later this month ahead of Trump's much-anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which is set for June 12.

Trump announced on Twitter that his meeting with Kim will take place in Singapore.

Pompeo recently returned to the United States from North Korea with three freed American prisoners, who were released before Trump and Kim's meeting as a possible sign of good will.