While profits elsewhere soar, consumer companies have hit a wall

Investor reaction to stellar first-quarter earnings reports has been notoriously tepid, with consumer stocks a particularly glaring example of this unusual trend.

Profits broadly are on track to grow nearly 26 percent for the three-month period, the strongest showing in nearly eight years. Stocks, by contrast, have not benefited. The S&P 500 is up barely 2 percent for the year, with most of those gains coming over the past week.

Wall Street has been baffled by the reaction. Most analysts have attributed the flattish market to worries that corporate profits are peaking and that this year's reports are as good as it will get.

However, there's a little different dynamic playing out with consumer stocks.

The staples sector is projected to see solid earnings per share growth of 13 percent, well above expectations, according to Credit Suisse. Yet shares have gotten slammed, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund down nearly 13 percent year to date and 16 percent from its Jan. 26 peak.

Staples, which make up about 6.7 percent of the S&P 500, have been beset by multiple issues that go beyond whether this is a potential top.