Why Saudi and American interests are at stake in Iraq’s election

Iraq's reconstruction efforts desperately need international investment, and the U.S. and its Gulf allies want to push back Iran's entrenched influence in the war-weary country.

Billions of dollars in recently pledged investment from Saudi Arabia and its neighbors may serve as a tool to meet both of these ends, but Iraq's upcoming election could threaten that — depending on who comes out on top.

Iraqis go to the polls Sunday in their first election since defeating the Islamic State (ISIS), with nearly every aspect of the country's future on the line: its economy, reconstruction, terrorism, sectarian reconciliation, stability, and which international powers will wield the most influence.

The latter is in particular focus for Saudi Arabia and the U.S., who view Iran's fortified presence in Iraqi politics as a direct threat to their interests and to regional stability. All of the frontrunners in the leadership contest have ties to Tehran, but those that are particularly loyal to the Islamic Republic and could effectively force out U.S. and Sunni Gulf involvement in Iraq.