Dexcom's newest diabetes device can read your blood sugar without any blood, and it's a life-changer

This diabetes monitor can read your blood sugar without any blood

I have Type 1 diabetes, which means my body doesn't produce any insulin. So I have to inject insulin to regulate my blood sugar and check my levels by using a glucometer. This means I have to stick my finger with a needle anywhere from 5 to 10 times a day.

Dexcom provided me with a review unit of its new G6 continuous glucose monitor that's approved by the FDA to require no blood at all.

CGMs allow diabetics to see their blood sugar throughout the day and night with a sensor that is inserted under the skin. Previously, CGMs needed a blood glucose reading in order to calibrate the device.

The new Dexcom G6 comes factory-calibrated and requires no finger stick. I've been wearing the device for nine days and I am really impressed with it.